Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

