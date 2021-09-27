581,644 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

