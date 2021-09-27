Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of AutoNation worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

