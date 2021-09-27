Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,552 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

