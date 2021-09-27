Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,164 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 72.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.