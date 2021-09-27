UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of UMB Financial worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

