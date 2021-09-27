Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 105.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 10.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 148.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

