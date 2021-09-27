J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $153.65 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $126.44 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

