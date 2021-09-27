Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

