Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,261 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

