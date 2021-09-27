GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $78.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

