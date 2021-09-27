Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,428 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $21.00 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.