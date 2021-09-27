Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

