Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

PWV stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

