Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

