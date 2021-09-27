Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 30,617 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generation Bio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,068,000 after buying an additional 878,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Generation Bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.