$327.41 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $327.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $331.60 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $324.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 52-week low of $170.02 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

