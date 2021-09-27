salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

