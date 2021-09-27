salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
