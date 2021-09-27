HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $3,168,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,207,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

