Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI):

9/21/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

