BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 28,755 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

