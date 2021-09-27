BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,651,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.