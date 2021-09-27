BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,449 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

