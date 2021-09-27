BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.06 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,186 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

ARES stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.