iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1,956.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $250.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

