Swiss National Bank Invests $2.02 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $34,242,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $54.16 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

