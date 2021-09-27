Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,056,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

