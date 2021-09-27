Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $8,768,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $168.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

