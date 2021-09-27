Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $390.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.29.

NYSE ACN opened at $339.23 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

