Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $169.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.