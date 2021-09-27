State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,119 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.