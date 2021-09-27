State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,597 shares of company stock worth $565,694. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

