iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $286.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $217.02 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average of $272.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

