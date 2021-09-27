Citigroup Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 45,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.