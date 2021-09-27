State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 415.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vicor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vicor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor stock opened at $136.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $392,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,722 shares of company stock worth $25,675,493. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.