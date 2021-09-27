Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.