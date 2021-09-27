State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

