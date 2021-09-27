State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 145,145 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

