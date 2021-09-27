State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,026 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,574 shares of company stock worth $24,753,761. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.