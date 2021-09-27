State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,282 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $58.85 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

