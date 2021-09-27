State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

