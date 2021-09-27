Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

