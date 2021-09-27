Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,473 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 308.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.61.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

