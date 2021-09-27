Citigroup Inc. Buys 49,041 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 299.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $75.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.