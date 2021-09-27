Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.