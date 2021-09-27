Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $101.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $100.81 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

