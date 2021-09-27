Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $167,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.50 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

