Contrasting Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.44% N/A N/A Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.45 $3.91 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.67 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

