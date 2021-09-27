Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

