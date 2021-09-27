PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $775.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.78 million to $780.13 million. PAE posted sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

PAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PAE stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. PAE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $529.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.